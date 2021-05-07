As Kittitas County moves through the COVID-19 vaccination process, the county’s Incident Management team has made the decision to phase out its Upper and Lower County mass-vaccination sites.
With vaccine supply widely available and open to anyone aged 16 and over, a press release from the IMT said vaccination logistics will change in Kittitas County from the use of mass vaccination sites to community-wide distribution via local pharmacies and medical providers.
“This has been the goal all along,” Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said in the release. “The Kittitas County Incident Management Team will start phasing out the mass vaccination site and vaccine will be available throughout our community at pharmacies and doctors’ offices.”
Kittitas County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kasey Knutson said the mass-vaccination effort for primary doses is planned to be phased out by the end of May, with the potential final phasing out for secondary doses approximately a month beyond that.
“The Incident Management Team has walked people through that second-shot appointment setup, where not every county has done that,” she said. “We want people to understand they are still going to get their second shot at a mass-vaccination clinic.”
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS AVAILABLE
Currently, the release said Bi-Mart, Compass Direct Healthcare, Fred Meyer, Rite Aid, and Safeway locations in Ellensburg and Cle Elum are all listed as vaccine distribution points in Kittitas County via the Washington State Department of Health’s vaccine locator.
“As we phase out the mass vaccination site, the KVH COVID clinic will be added to this list,” the release said. “In addition to Kittitas County options, neighboring sites are also available in Yakima, Leavenworth, Wenatchee and North Bend.”
Knutson said the county is at a point where vaccine supply is no longer an issue, making it easier for non-county distribution points to function successfully. Another component of the mass-vaccination clinics was the ability to provide doses in a structured fashion while the state was in a tiered approach. Now that all adults are eligible, she said it is easier for the secondary distribution points to provide doses without being hampered by having to check eligibility.
“When you have a mass-vaccination clinic, the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes is extensive,” she said. “To be able to spread that out similar to how we address influenza vaccines is more sustainable.”
The IMT release said updates will continue to be provided as the mass vaccination sites phase out and other options become available.
“The IMT is committed to ensuring access to vaccine, especially Pfizer for our youth ages 16 and 17,” the release said. “The IMT will also provide mass vaccinations in the future, as needed. Please note that the IMT vaccine clinic will still provide secondary doses to individuals who received their primary dose via the IMT site.”
Knutson said the success of the county’s mass-vaccination clinics was due in large part to the outpouring of volunteer support over the past six months. She said volunteers have provided over 14,000 hours of their time at the two clinics.
“We were successful enough in that we had other counties asking us how we were doing this,” she said. “Our volunteers were a huge piece of the success of our vaccine clinics.”
Although many county residents have already been fully vaccinated, Knutson said those who haven’t should take advantage of the convenience of the various distribution points throughout the county.
“If you haven’t had your vaccine, go get it,” she said. “Go get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19.”
To view locations providing COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website at www.doh.wa.gov. If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and appointments, please call the question line at 509-933-8315. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, please contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850. If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH.