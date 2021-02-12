County elected officials are working to find a solution for Kittitas County in an effort to move forward in the state’s phased recovery plan after disappointing news was received Thursday.
The efforts come in response to the Feb. 11 announcement that the South Central Region, which Kittitas County is currently a part of will remain in Phase I while all other regions in Washington State will move into Phase II of Washington State’s Roadmap to Recovery Plan.
“Kittitas County Commissioners, health care providers, and partners from across the State of Washington question why Kittitas County remains in Phase I,” a press release from the Board of County Commissioners stated. “Kittitas County has lower COVID rates than the state average, lower COVID rates than some counties already moved into Phase II, and has received national recognition for its public health efforts, including having the highest vaccination rate in Washington State. Currently, Kittitas County either is at par or is performing better than the rest of the State in 3 of the 4 key metrics.”
In the release, Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said Kittitas County should be proud of the outcomes it has achieved to date.
“The Incident Management Team has worked collectively to keep our citizens healthy while having a state university in session and every school in the county with in-person learning,” Osiadacz said in the release. “This is no small task. I am continually impressed by community partners and the people of Kittitas County who have come together to make these achievements possible.”
According to the release, the average 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 residents in Kittitas County is 189 (Jan. 16-29 data), while the state’s average rate is 273.1 (Jan. 16-29).
“Kittitas County also continues to lead the State of Washington in the amount of vaccines provided per capita,” the release said. “Currently in Kittitas County, 12.82% of the population has received their first vaccination, while Washington State on average has initiated only 9.82% of the population. In addition to this, Kittitas County has 3.11% of the population fully vaccinated, while the State of Washington is at 2.59%.”
The release said Kittitas County is working to be recognized for its success in meeting key metrics through Washington State’s Roadmap to Recovery Plan.
“Small businesses have had to carry an unproportionate amount of the burden during the pandemic,” Commissioner Cory Wright said in the release. “It is my goal to ensure there is equity in how businesses are treated. We have seen time after time how smaller industries are more agile and are able to pivot more easily. It is time our businesses are given the opportunity to show they are able to both be open more fully while protecting the health of the public. The county believes we need to follow the science and public health data, and there is scientific evidence that we should move forward. However, we do not have authority over the State of Washington to change their directives. Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board and Washington State Labor and Industries have the authority to regulate every business across the state.”
PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES
The release said the Board of Commissioners will continue to pursue every opportunity to move our county forward to reopen.
“We strongly believe the businesses, private citizens, schools, and health care providers have made great strides to meet the key metrics in Washington State’s Roadmap to Recovery,” the release said. “The Board of County Commissioners is continuing to work for the people to ensure there is recognition for the work that has been accomplished. We have proven and will continue to prove that Kittitas County is fully dedicated to the protection and health of our community.”
Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in the release that it is the partnerships forged throughout the pandemic that have made the county successful in the effort to combat the disease.
“I have witnessed firsthand how community leaders have rallied together and made decisions to benefit everyone,” Wachsmith said in the release.
In a phone interview with the Daily Record, Commissioner Osiadacz said that she appreciates the outpouring of support from both state and federal representatives, saying that Rep. Kim Schrier (D), Reps. Tom Dent (R), Alex Ybarra (R) and Sen. Judy Warnick (R) have all committed to work with the county to find a solution moving forward.
“As a Kittitas County Commissioner and a representative of our community, the work we are doing to combat COVID-19 is nonpartisan,” she said. “We are doing everything possible to ensure the recovery of our community’s economic and social health.”
SHERIFF’S RESPONSE
In a separate press release, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers posed a series of questions regarding the state’s decision on the phased reopening plan.
“Who benefits from keeping Kittitas County in Phase I? Not the state, not the region, and not Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Columbia or Walla Walla counties,” Myers said in the release. “Certainly not the businesses or members of Kittitas County. We know who it harms, so who does it benefit? If it benefits no one and harms many, why are we doing it?”
In the release, Myers pointed out that Kittitas County has achieved lower COVID rates than the state average as well as lower rates than some counties already in Phase II.
“We have received national recognition for our public health efforts, including having the highest vaccination rate in Washington State,” Myers said in the release. “Taken on our own, Kittitas County is meeting and surpassing the metrics set by the state. Considered independently, we would easily qualify to move to Phase II, along with most of the rest of the state.”
Myers said in the release he recognizes that nothing about this issue is simple, and that the state and the governor face complex and difficult choices deciding how to manage a pandemic, and every county is doing what it can to move forward.
“I hold no animosity for the struggling counties in our region,” Myers said in the release. “It’s not those counties that are holding us back — it is the mistaken assignment of our county to a region that’s structurally and socially different from ours. Just as we have no jurisdiction or control over them, they have none over us. We have no control over the occupational practices, adherence to mandates, testing or distribution of vaccines in neighboring counties, so what are the expectations from the state once an individual county has succeeded?”
In the release, Myers said the Sheriff’s Office will join the county’s Incident Management Team, Commissioners and Prosecutor Friday afternoon in requesting the Governor recognize Kittitas County has achieved what the state has asked.
“Our achievement should be recognized independently, and we should be reassigned to the group of counties we’ve always worked with. Keeping us in Phase 1 continues to harm our community; allowing us to move forward as a county reduces that harm with no negative impact to the state or region,” Myers said in the release. “Gov. Inslee has told Washington’s counties that they are in the driver’s seat, able to control their destiny in this matter, but this roadmap has put us very much in the backseat of a region we can neither meaningfully help or influence.”