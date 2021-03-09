The Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee (BOHAC) is sponsoring the seventh annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion award. The award is intended to honor and recognize individuals, groups, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the health of Kittitas County.
This award is made possible by a donation from former Kittitas County Health Officer Jim Gale.
Any individual, group, or organization that has positively influenced the health of Kittitas County and its residents may be nominated. Anyone can submit a nomination for the award, including self-nomination.
Nomination forms are available online at http://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health or at the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD). Nominations should be sent to KCPHD by April 30, 2021. Nominations can be mailed to 507 N. Nanum St., Suite 102, Ellensburg, WA, 98926, or emailed to publichealth@co.kittitas.wa.us.
BOHAC will review the applications and choose a recipient. An award in the amount of $500 to $1,000 will be presented for current or future projects that contribute to the health of Kittitas County. The recipient will be notified by May 17, 2021 and will receive the award on June 17, 2021 at the Kittitas County Board of Health monthly meeting.
The mission of BOHAC is to provide advisory feedback and formal recommendations, to both the Board of Health and the Health Department of Kittitas County, related to policy, funding, initiatives, and emergent needs, in support of the goals and mission of the Kittitas County Public Health Department. If you are interested in donating to the Annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award fund, please contact Bob Davis, BOHAC Treasurer, at drdavis44@gmail.com.
For more information regarding BOHAC or the Public Health Champion Award, please contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at (509) 962-7515.