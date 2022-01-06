County records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardy By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Central Washington University nurse Kelly Bauer gives Sydney Carter her COVID-19 vaccine at the CWU vaccine clinic in August. The county is seeing record positive case numbers after the holidays. David Dick / Central Washington University Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott fills syringes with Moderna vaccine at an April vaccine clinic on the Central Washington University campus. The county set a new record for positive cases on Wednesday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County reported a record number of positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, eclipsing numbers seen during other waves in the pandemic.According to a press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the department has received approximately 160 positive cases as of mid-day Wednesday. The release said each positive case requires contact to be made from department staff and said that all members of the department are working to accomplish the arduous task of contact tracing.“With the increase, there will be a longer wait time for notification,” the release said. “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that you stay at home. Signs and symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or skin rashes.” The release encouraged county residents to practice frequent hand washing, wear a proper face covering, and stay home when sick.“With this level of cases, if you have COVID-like symptoms, you should act as though you are positive for COVID-19 and you should stay away from others as much as possible,” KCPHD Director Tristen Lamb said in the release. “Our priority is to help at the local level to continue to navigate this pandemic and provide the best customer service we can for individuals we are contacting with positive test results.”IMPACT OF OMICRON“Our numbers are increasing exponentially after the Christmas/New Year holiday,” Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said of the recent case trend. “Prior to Christmas, we were standing at about 10-to-12 positive cases a day.”Larson said the upward trend leading into this week included a jump from 40 positive cases on Saturday to 80 on Sunday. Larson said the omicron variant has accounted for the lion’s share of positive cases in the state, a trend seen around the country.“People are not very sick for the most part,” he said. “Sore throat and headache are the biggest symptoms people are getting, but lots and lots of numbers.”On Monday, he said Central Washington University reported 29 positive cases coming from voluntary testing for returning students. Approximately 300 students were tested, yielding a positive case rate of approximately 10%.Cle Elum-Roslyn School District also performed tests on Tuesday, and Larson said that testing yielded 41 positive cases. He said the concern with the high numbers of positive cases as it pertains to schools relates to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on quarantine for students and school employees.The CDC recently revised their guidelines for quarantine, cutting the recommended time to five days in asymptomatic positive cases. In those cases, those individuals can return to work under the guidance they wear a mask for an additional five days.“That allows those people to get back to work,” Larson said. “Guidance for K-12 school and post-secondary school as in the case of Central has not changed as of yet.” Although he said Lower County districts are seeing impacts of the case surge, Larson said Upper County schools are currently at the highest risk for possible closure due to staffing shortages.“We may end up having to close some schools because we don’t have enough teachers, cooks, and room cleaners to be able to do the work required,” he said.LAGGING ON BOOSTERS, BETTER MASKSAn additional issue Larson said currently faces the county is a plateau in uptake for vaccine booster shots. As of Tuesday, he said approximately 42% of vaccinated county residents have received their booster.“We really need to work on getting people their third vaccination,” he said. “We need to realize what we have here is omicron, which is super contagious.”Along with increasing booster uptake, Larson said an additional measure of mitigating spread is to wear a higher grade of mask, as cloth masks have been shown to be less effective against the omicron variant than masks at the level of surgical and above. Starting Tuesday, Larson said health department employees are either wearing a combination of surgical masks and cloth masks or a N-95 mask or above. He said this is in order to maintain adequate staffing levels with the high transmissibility of the omicron variant.“We do a lot of face-to-face work with the public,” he said.LOOKING AHEADLarson said he expects the incident rate within the county to continue on an upward trend in the coming weeks. On Christmas day, he said the county stood at 216 positive cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period.“As of December 30, we were at 393,” he said. “We’ll probably be up somewhere in the 400-to-500 case rate.”Although the death rate has remained relatively low amidst the post-holiday case surge and the symptoms of the current variant appear to be less extreme than previous waves, Larson said there is still a high level of concern in the coming weeks as it relates to employers being able to maintain staffing levels, due to the high transmissibility of the omicron variant.“Based upon looking at other countries and our own country’s data, less people are getting critically ill,” he said. “The majority of people ending up in the hospital are unvaccinated. I am hopeful based on looking at other data that the deaths won’t be too bad, but the disruption to the community is going to be huge. I’m really worried about the variant’s effect on schools. 