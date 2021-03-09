Although an estimated date has been given by the state to move into the next tier of vaccine distribution, a press release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team stresses that the county remains in the current tier for the time being.
According to the release, Kittitas County continues to operate in the Washington State phase 1B, tier 1 category of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes people 65 years and older, people 50 and older in multigenerational households, workers in childcare settings, and pre-K through 12 educators and staff. You must be eligible to access vaccine at this time.
The release notes there are 4 tiers within phase 1B. The county is only vaccinating tier 1 at this time, and that the state estimates that tier 2 will start March 22. The release said the start date is an estimate based on vaccine supply. For more information about specific tiers and timeline estimates, please visit www.doh.wa.gov under “when can I get the vaccine.”
“Kittitas County did not receive any primary vaccine supply (first shot) this week,” the release said. “We will be distributing some primary doses that we received last week along with booster (second) shots this week at COVID-19 vaccination clinics. To date, Kittitas County has administered 14,323 COVID-19 vaccines.”
If you do not have access to help in registering online for an appointment, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.