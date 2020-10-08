Kittitas County’s number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 46 as of 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The active case total had been at 40 on Tuesday.
Of those 46 active cases, 22 are Central Washington University students residing in Ellensburg, according to the information posted on the CWU COVID-19 Dashboard, as of 8:02 a.m., Thursday. Central started making its COVID-19 case counts available to the public on its website on Friday.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 103.1 per 100,000.
The other COVID-19 counts on the county dashboard as of 5 p.m. Tuesday are: 123 pending tests; 601 confirmed cases; 7,958 tested negative; 533 recovered; and 22 deaths.
— Daily Record staff