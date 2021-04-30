Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) has extra vaccine doses available today, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

If you would like a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine and you are available today, call the vaccine question line immediately at 509-933-8315. SignUpGenius is not available for today’s extra doses.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to all ages over 16. Remember that youth under 18 require a parent/guardian present or a completed permission form. The form is available via the Kittitas County incident’s website under the vaccine link.

