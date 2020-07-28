Kittitas County received all test results for Prestige Senior Living at Hearthstone (Hearthstone) and all results are negative, according to news release from the county.
In addition, Meadows Place is no longer considered an outbreak, since the two staff who tested positive have recovered and there are no other associated cases.
To date, Kittitas County is experiencing outbreaks in two different long-term care facility locations, Pacifica and Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab. An outbreak is defined as two or more non-household cases epidemiologically linked within 14 days in a workplace, congregate living, or institutional setting, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Pacifica Senior Living (Pacifica) and Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab continue to work closely with the Kittitas County Incident Management Team. Pacifica has 17 positive residents, including four deaths. There are six positive staff.
Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab has 48 positive residents, including eight deaths. There are 41 positive staff.
Each LTCF has a COVID-19 response and isolation plan and have worked closely with the IMT while developing those plans. The IMT, LTCF locations, local Emergency Medical Services, and Kittitas Valley Healthcare are all working together to address the current outbreaks.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.