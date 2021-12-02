Support Local Journalism


In addition to COVID-19 vaccine locations via the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) vaccine locator tool, Kittitas County has multiple vaccine clinics planned through December of this year.

Dec. 4 hosted by KCPHD at 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• First dose pediatric (5-11 years old) vaccines

• Appointments required Kittitas County Public Health Department: Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations - FIRST DOSE (12/04/2021) (signupgenius.com)

• 507 N. Nanum St., (KCPHD)

Dec. 10 hosted by Central Washington Disability Resources @ 2-6 p.m.

• All COVID-19 doses and vaccines available

• Walk-ins, open to public

• 201 Ruby St. Hal Holmes Center)

• $50.00 incentives available for the first 100 individuals 

Dec. 11 hosted by KCPHD at 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Second dose pediatric (5-11 years old) vaccines

• Appointments required

• At KCPHD

Dec 18 hosted by the Kittitas County Health Network at 2-4 p.m.

• All COVID-19 doses and vaccines available

• Walk-ins, open to public

• 401 S Willow St.  (St. Andrew’s Church)

• $50 gift card incentives available for the first 100 individuals 

Dec. 27-28 hosted by KCPHD at 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Appointments required

• At KCPHD   

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to all people 5 and older. People ages 5 to 17 can only get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. All vaccines administered at the clinics will be uploaded into the Washington State Immunization and Information System and will be available to access via https://wa.myir.net.

To access your records in Spanish, visit via https://waverify.doh.wa.gov/

To find additional vaccine locations, use the DOH locator tool via www.doh.wa.gov to find a location that works for you. To get more information regarding vaccines for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov or talk to your medical provider.

