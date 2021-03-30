Kittitas County residents have multiple COVID-19 testing options available to them, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) has testing available to anyone, regardless of insurance, for no out of pocket costs. KVH uses PCR testing. Rapid testing is only available when needed for patient care. There are two locations with one in Cle Elum and one in Ellensburg. The Ellensburg Clinic will be closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen on Monday. For more information, visit www.kvhealthcare.org or call 509-933-8850.
Kittitas Valley Urgent Care offers PCR testing and rapid tests for COVID-19. Visit www.kvurgentcare.com for more information about potential costs. And note their website does state that “not everyone will qualify for a rapid antigen test based on available supplies and current testing guidelines.”
Whole Health Pharmacy is offering free take home COVID-19 test kits. The testing kits are PCR kits via Everlywell. Individuals can pick up testing kits at Whole Health, receive instructions, and take the test kit home.
Local school districts are offering free rapid testing on a volunteer basis to all staff and students who are interested. Central Washington University also offers testing to staff and students.
Other testing locations include Community Health of Central Washington, Compass Health, and some pharmacies such as Safeway. We recommend calling or checking websites regarding additional COVID-19 testing information including any associated costs and types of testing.
If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.