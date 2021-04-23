Appointments are available at COVID-19 vaccine clinics on April 28 and 30, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT).
The clinic on the 28th is Moderna. The clinic on the 30th will include Pfizer vaccine, which means youth 16 and 17 years old have another opportunity to access the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up for an appointment register via SignUpGenius at www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health.
The Pfizer clinic on the 30th is open to all ages over 16, so SignUpGenius is first come, first serve to the public. To find other COVID-19 vaccine appointments that may be available, visit the Vaccine Locator tool via the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/. Youth under 18 require a parent/guardian present or a completed permission form.
Help is available to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to request accommodations. Reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583. If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, please contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.