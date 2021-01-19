Kittitas County has received additional COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
To date, the county has received 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, and is anticipating receiving 1,000 additional doses of Pfizer today (Tuesday).
The Incident Management Team (IMT) plans to distribute all 2,000 doses in vaccine clinics in Upper and Lower County beginning Jan. 26 to 29.
Appointments will be mandatory.
The IMT is working on the scheduling system for those appointments and the scheduling information will be released this week. Currently, appointments are not being accepted. When the scheduling system is released, information will be provided on the Kittitas County website, Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s website, along with notifications on the radio and social media.
There is now a COVID-19 vaccine phone line available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine at 509-933-8315. This is not a scheduling portal and the vaccine phone line does not maintain a list of those individuals who would like the vaccine. The vaccine phone line will be staffed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, for general questions.
Any additional locations with COVID-19 vaccine available to the public in Kittitas County will be listed at https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations.
Kittitas County received the 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine through Mason General Hospital as a result of our efficient distribution of the vaccine. Rather than send vaccine back to the state, Mason General agreed to provide the 1,000 Moderna doses to Kittitas County.
To read about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine call 509-933-8315 or if you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.