...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Smoke from the Cow Canyon Fire can be seen from Ellensburg, as it has been billowing over the city for the last 24 hours. The fire started at the Wenas BBQ Flats Campground in Yakima County but has been blown east into Kittitas County. The size of the blaze was listed at 5,600 acres as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, but with the strong winds and dry grass, the fire continues to grow.
To combat the fire, the state brought in an incident management team (IMT) called SouthEastern Washington All-hazardous management team to provide backup resources and an incident commander.
The IMT Public Information Officer Ron Fryer said there are about 150 firefighters on the site with multiple vehicles including a dual-rotor helicopter working to contain and slow the fire the best they can.
“The winds are blowing right now, and that is not helping. And then the fuel is really dry, it is pre-heated by the sun during the day and there is very little fuel moisture so it is almost like gasoline,” Fryer said. “One spark and it is off to the races.”
Fryer said another size update will be conducted when they have more air support, but it likely won't come until late Thursday night or Friday.
“Right now there is zero containment,” Fryer said. “This means they don’t have the fire contained and it is just continuing to grow. They are looking at some type of containment by sometime tonight (Thursday), by the night crew.”
As of 2 p.m. Thursday there have been no reported injuries or damages to structures including homes. However, multiple evacuation orders to homes in the area have been issued, although people have no legal obligation to follow this order. They have every right to remain in their homes during the fire.
“We make every effort to get deputies door-to-door in the residential areas and all the homes that are south of Manastash Road and all the roads that travel south from Manastash.” said Jill Beedle, Public Information Officer with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Emergency Operation Center. “We do have a couple dirt bikes that are headed out into the field to make contact with anybody who is hiking or out in a recreation area.”
According to the Sheriff’s Facebook Page, the following evacuations are in effect. Evacuation updates can be followed through the Kittitas County Sheriff Facebook page. More information about the fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/8305/70173/.
Cow Canyon Fire – Evacuation Level Increased for Manastash Road Area
August 4, 2022
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is increasing evacuation areas because of the Cow Canyon Fire. As of 9:00 am on August 4, 2022, the following evacuations are in effect:
LEVEL 3 – LEAVE NOW
All residences south and west of the Umptanum Rd/Shushuskin Rd intersection, including:
Overlook Road
Coyote Run
Long Tom Canyon Road
Umptanum Rd (south and west of Durr Rd intersection)
Durr Rd
Wenas Rd
Level 2 – BE READY TO LEAVE
All residences and roads SOUTH of Manastash Rd and WEST of Umptanum Rd are now under a Level 2 Evacuation Notice.
This includes:
Mellergaard Road
Strande Road
Blazing Sky Lane
Victory Lane
Cove Road
Aspen Drive
Cove Lane
Orrion Road
Mitchell Roadd
Manastash Canyon (all residences north and south of the road)