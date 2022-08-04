Support Local Journalism


Smoke from the Cow Canyon Fire can be seen from Ellensburg, as it has been billowing over the city for the last 24 hours. The fire started at the Wenas BBQ Flats Campground in Yakima County but has been blown east into Kittitas County.  The size of the blaze was listed at 5,600 acres as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, but with the strong winds and dry grass, the fire continues to grow.

To combat the fire, the state brought in an incident management team (IMT) called SouthEastern Washington All-hazardous management team to provide backup resources and an incident commander.

