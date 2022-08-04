Vantage Fire
Courtesy Washington Hometown

Firefighters continue to improve and install control lines along the west perimeter of the Vantage Highway fire, and the Vantage Highway may reopen Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

According to the release, the cause of the fire, which is currently 25% contained, is still under investigation. The release said no new structures have burned in the blaze, nor have injuries been reported.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

