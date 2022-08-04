...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Firefighters continue to improve and install control lines along the west perimeter of the Vantage Highway fire, and the Vantage Highway may reopen Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.
According to the release, the cause of the fire, which is currently 25% contained, is still under investigation. The release said no new structures have burned in the blaze, nor have injuries been reported.
Now the most active flank of the fire, the press release from the Southeast Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team said the west flank is backing upslope while winds coming from the west push downslope.
“Crews will be attacking the fire directly to take advantage of today’s cooler and more humid weather conditions,” the release said. “Command for the Vantage Highway fire will be transitioning from Southeast WA Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team to a Type 2 Incident Management Team in the coming days.”
The release said Type 2 incident personnel will begin arriving at the incident command post, located at the Kittitas Secondary School, and will begin preparing to assume the duties of the current team.
Thursday morning, the Northwest Coordinating Center, the hub for coordinating fire resources across the region, has announced a Preparedness Level 3 for the area, indicating an increased demand for wildfire preparedness and resources, according to the release.
WEDNESDAY PROGRESS
Despite challenges posed by weather and fire behavior, crews made steps toward incident objectives on Wednesday, according to a Wednesday evening Southeast WA Type 3 Incident Management Team press release.
On Wednesday, the release said an observational flight of the fire's perimeter provided a more accurate map of the external borders of the fire.
“Even though the total acreage of the area within this updated perimeter is 26,490 acres, the burned land within the newly traced perimeter is interrupted by sizable pockets of unburned fuel,” the release said. “Accounting for this, the estimated total acreage of the fire is 17,000 acres.”
According to the release, a night shift patrolled the southern border of the fire Wednesday night, while hand crews assigned to the most active area of the fire, the northeast corner, camped out on the fire line. The positioning of the two crews allowed crew members to begin work on the same piece of land Thursday morning without extended transport times toward sections of the fire line with difficult access.
A Thursday morning release on the fire from the IMT said fire line resources established anchor points that allow firefighters to start working through several drainages.
“Aircraft and ground resources worked hard throughout the day to establish a north border on the fire near Box Canyon,” the release said of Wednesday’s progress on the fire. “Several aircraft from the Vantage Highway fire were redirected to nearby new fire starts in critical need of aerial resources.”
The release said Vantage Highway will remain closed until at least 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, at which point the Southeast WA Type 3 Incident Management Team, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, and Kittitas County PUD will assess if it is ready to open. Vantage Highway is closed from Parke Creek Road through Recreation Drive except for local traffic. There are no evacuation notices for the Vantage Highway Fire.