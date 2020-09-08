As heavy winds ravaged Central Washington throughout the day Monday, fire crews working the Evans Canyon Fire dodged a bullet and managed to make significant progress in containing the fire and preventing additional flareups.
According to Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Dana Leavitt, the fire has remained steady at 75,817 acres, and crews were able to increase the containment to 70%, a 10% increase from Monday morning’s number.
“Yesterday we had the huge wind event, all the way from Omak down to here,” he said. “The winds came from the east in the afternoon, so we saw that coming. Our meteorologist saw that, and our crews were holding lines. They weren’t aggressively attacking to increase the containment line around the edge, because they had to be ready to respond to some initial attack fires, which they did do. It was good to get another 10% from the day before to the end of last night’s shift.”
As of Tuesday, Leavitt said 571 people are assigned to the fire, including nine crews, 63 engines, six dozers, nine water tenders and two skidgines. He said there is no new information on any additional structures burned, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft are still assigned to the fire, and Leavitt said the aircraft are cleared to fly again now that the wind has died down.
Leavitt said two strike crews were assigned to the fire Monday, and he said they were successful in responding to two small spot fires.
“They have now been moved to other fires,” he said. “Our crews are down. Even the engines are down. We’re making crews available because of all the new strikes. We have 15 new fires in Oregon and Washington yesterday, so our resources have to be ready to move to those fires right now.”
Leavitt said Tuesday’s goal is to improve containment lines in preparation to hand the response off to a new team later in the week. He said the overall goal is to enable the new team to increase containment to 100% and work on mop up.
“We’re doing some mop up and repair work, and continuing to expand on the percentage contained,” he said. “The fire’s complexity has dropped, so that we as a type-2 team can be available for a different fire assignment. Typically, it drops down to a type-3 or type-4 team that manages the fire.”
As crews prevailed over the wind event, Leavitt said credit goes to the hard work put in by responders over the past week.
“We have turned a corner really quickly over the weekend,” he said. “We’re in a good place Sunday night. The crews have done a remarkably awesome job on that, and they are to be commended. The effort they have put in has really paid off.”
WIND, SMOKE OUTLOOK
National Weather Service Pendleton Office Meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn said Kittitas County residents benefited by the clearing out of most of yesterday’s smoke going into Tuesday morning, but he said that may be short-lived.
“With the amount of fires we have in Northern Washington and Eastern Washington, we’re expecting some of that to funnel back into the area,” he said. “We’re expecting it this afternoon. If fires flare up, expect it to funnel into mostly Central Washington. As we get later into the afternoon, we can expect smoke and haze to funnel into the Kittitas Valley.”
Lawhorn said the valley can expect an inversion of smoke going into the evening, with the smoke becoming thicker overnight.
“In the morning, you might see what we’ve seen over the last week where over the horizon you can see the sun rise through the smoke,” he said.
Lawhorn said winds will be significantly calmer than what the region experienced Monday, with most of today’s winds coming from the east/northeast direction. He said winds may gust up to 12 miles per hour in the afternoon, becoming lighter going into the evening.
“We’re not expecting anything too high, especially in the Kittitas Valley,” he said. “Nothing too crazy today.”