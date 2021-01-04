Don’t throw out your old Christmas tree just yet, because Cub Scout Pack 489 will take it off your hands Jan. 9.
To sign up for the service, people can contact Cubmaster Jim Kumm at ellensburgpack489@gmail.com. There is a recommended donation of $10. Kumm said this fundraiser is very important to the pack, because nearly all other fundraising events have been canceled this year. People can attach the donations to the trunk of their Christmas tree or by mailing them to Kumm as long as it is postmarked by Jan. 4.
Kumm said they have partnered with local goat farmers to donate the Christmas trees to the goats as food. Usually the trees are taken to a dump, but they changed things this year. Kumm believes this change led to more people signing up for tree pickup.
“We’ve had a really, really good response since we decided to partner with some of these goat farms, people really seemed to like that idea,” Kumm said.
The Cub Scouts will be driven around in pickups gathering trees from across town. Kumm said there isn’t much of a limit to how far outside of Ellensburg they will go to pick up a tree, and already have scheduled stops in Kittitas.
“If somebody is going to donate and take the time, then we’ll pick it up,” Kumm said.
However, if people want to bring their trees to the Cub Scouts, a scheduled drop off point has been organized in the east parking lot of the Ellensburg Foursquare Church on Mountain View Avenue near BiMart.
This fundraiser works well for the pack because it’s one of the only fundraiser events that can be done during a pandemic. Pickup is contactless, all people need to do is leave their trees in front of their house on Jan. 9 before 9 a.m. Sometime before noon, the pack will take it.
“It’s a really good opportunity for us, this year especially,” Kumm said.