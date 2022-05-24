This fall, Central Washington University will roll out two new continuing education certificates geared toward the needs of Washington’s growing food and agriculture industry, according to a news release from CWU.
Housed in the College of Business, the continuing education certificates give working adults an opportunity to grow their knowledge in food and agribusiness, either in the specializations of management and marketing or applied agribusiness technology. The certificates can be completed fully online or in a hybrid format, allowing flexibility for a student’s learning style and work preferences. The certificates are designed to be completed in about six months.
“These programs are designed for working professionals in the food and agriculture sectors who are seeking additional qualifications, for instance for changing positions or moving up into management,” said Claudia Dumitrescu, associate professor of marketing and agribusiness program director.
To design the program curriculum, Central held listening sessions with leaders in the agribusiness sector to identify the unmet needs for workforce education.
The first certificate, Food and Agribusiness Management and Marketing, offers courses geared toward strategic marketing and promotion, human resources management and economic policy. The second, Applied Agribusiness Technology, is for those interested in technology- and data-based agribusiness and increasing industry efficiency, transparency and sustainability.
Central is the only institution in Washington offering certificates aimed at the business side of food and agriculture, through a college of business with an international accreditation that places it among the best business schools in the world, Dumitrescu said. The industry-driven program gives students an opportunity to learn skills that are immediately applicable to their jobs and allows them to grow business and technology skills not only in farming, but processing, packaging, distribution, sales and/or marketing.