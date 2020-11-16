To keep students and their families safe, Central Washington University provided a free COVID-19 testing clinic for students. The clinic ran Nov. 12 and 13, testing over 300 students.
The clinic was set up so students would feel safe visiting their families over the break, according to Dean of Student Success Gregg Heinselman.
“Places like Hawaii, Alaska and New York all have protocols in place, for incoming flights, that you have to have (COVID test) results in the last 72 hours or you have to quarantine,” Heinselman said. “The reason to do it (the clinic) is really more of a public health standpoint, and to support the student that are traveling.”
CWU has also organized the fall quarter so students would have a longer break before the start of winter quarter in January. This was done by starting the fall quarter earlier, therefore being able have the last day of class be Nov.13 and the last day of finals Nov. 20. This will give students a six-week break before coming back to college.
“We wanted to release students prior to Thanksgiving,” Heinselman said. “That way they weren’t going home for Thanksgiving spreading COVID or getting COVID and coming back and then dealing with that during finals and such. So far it has worked out well, we only have six active cases that were Central students, so our numbers have been very positive over the last couple weeks.”
According to Heinselman, students will be notified of their test results over the weekend or early next week. The tests need to be sent to a lab in Bellingham, which will send the results first to Kittitas County Public Health Department. The results will then be sent from the health department to the university, who will be the ones to notify the students.
The free clinic was paid for by the Washington State Department of Health. This was in the interest of community wellbeing and as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Now that the clinic is over, students can still be tested at the Student Medical and Counseling Clinic if they are starting to get symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Heinselman said there will be another massive free testing clinic at the university when students return in January.