Central Washington University has announced the 2021 graduation commencement will be online again this year.
Director of Executive Events at CWU Lauren Zeutenhorst said the decision had to be made early so people didn’t plan a trip to Ellensburg. Many students this year are taking classes online, so even if the coronavirus vaccine is widely available by June 12, it would be difficult to come to Ellensburg for just a single event.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, this was not something that was done lightly at all,” said Rich Moreno, Executive Communications Director at CWU. “We had to look at all the factors involved. We always try to keep in mind the health and safety of not only our students, but also their families, grandma and grandma who might be coming, and our community members and university staff.”
Unlike the 2020 commencement, the university has had over a year to prepare. Zeutenhorst said she has been looking at different virtual ceremonies since June 2020. She has also been talking with other universities to find as much information as possible. This was all done just in case commencement 2021 was virtual.
Zeutenhorst has now said there is no possibility that the 2021 graduation will be in-person. The announcement has been made and the information given to the university by the state and local health officials is that the vaccine will not be widely available to those who would be visiting. CWU commencement brings in visitors from across the nation and even the world, it is likely not everyone who attends will have access to the vaccine in their hometown.
Each student in the ceremony will have their own slide that will play. This slide will show their name, degree and honors. Students will also be allowed to upload a photo, video and/or message to their slide.
The ceremony will also be broken down by college, which Zeutenhorst said will make the ceremony more personal to the students as they will hear from their own deans and students in their college.
“That way we will be able to keep the ceremony at a reasonable time, while also incorporating a lot more robust than we were able to do last year,” Zeutenhorst said.
Students who graduated in 2020 also had a virtual ceremony, but it was rushed because the university had to adapt quickly to the coronavirus pandemic. In response, CWU told these students they could register to walk in-person at the 2021 commencement. Less than 150 students took the university up on this offer. These students are still given the option to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony, which will be an improved version of the one they experienced. Students from 2020 and 2021 cannot walk in person in the 2022 ceremony.
“It is definitely disappointing for sure,” Zeutenhorst said.
Students will see their slide play during the ceremony. They will have access to this slide, and can share it to friends and family through nearly all social media. They can also keep the clip for themselves as a keepsake.
The ceremony will be in five parts, broken down by college (Arts and Humanities, Sciences, Education and Professional Studies, Business and Graduate and Research Studies). The video will be hosted by a virtual ceremony company that has been hired by the university. At 9 a.m. on June 12 the video will be available through the CWU commencement website. It will remain there for “several months” and eventually will be posted to the university’s YouTube page, where it will remain.