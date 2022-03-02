In “It Ain’t Much But It’s Honest Work,” Central Washington University senior William Case shows what is possible when a craftsman builds something with passion and meaning.
From acoustic guitars to jewelry, the viewer can appreciate the craftsmanship in his BFA senior exhibition at CWU, according to a news release from CWU.
An opening reception for “It Ain’t Much But It’s Honest Work” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 7 at Gallery 231 in Randall Hall on the CWU campus. The show will continue through the week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 8-11.
“Growing up, I quickly learned that most things are cheaply and quickly made,” Case said. “I have found it more rewarding to spend the time and money making whatever it is I want, by hand, than to throw my money away on a version that is made overseas with low quality parts.”
Case works in three different mediums that all share one common theme — they are all made by hand through traditional processes. The three mediums of his work include lutherie, metalsmithing, and photography. Case’s lutherie work entails one mountain banjo and two dreadnought body guitars that resemble early American folk instruments. The metalsmithing work is an amalgamation of various humor filled pieces. His photography is a collection of scenes that evoke a bygone era.