Central Washington University senior art student Chelsea Blodgett’s exhibition “Equanimity,” opens Monday in Gallery 231 on the second floor of Randall Hall on campus, according to a news release from CWU.
The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will run through Nov. 20.
“Equanimity,” displays paintings, drawings and mixed media pieces she has created through the past several years.
“Coming to Central has offered me the opportunity to develop my art and pursue my passion. I’ve been able to explore different mediums and I’ve discovered that I am fascinated with painting. I hope to continue my pursuits and attend graduate school soon after I graduate,” Blodgett said. “Art has given me an outlet I can use to express my deepest emotions. What I’m not able to express in words I can create a visual representation of in my artwork. As a kid I experienced a lot of trauma including the loss of my parents. I wasn’t sure what to do with all of that pain I felt so I channeled it into my art. It’s become therapeutic for me and has helped me heal from the trauma I experienced at such a young age. I hope that I am able to create something that is meaningful that other people are able to connect to.”
Blodgett grew up in the Yakima Valley and spent most of her time throughout her childhood drawing and creating stories. In high school she started to illustrate children’s books. She always excelled in her art classes and made the decision to attend community college after high school.
After graduating from Yakima Valley College, she decided to pursue her studies at Central Washington University. At Central she has been able to immerse herself in her artwork and create her own voice. She hopes to use the experiences she’s been through as a stepping stone to move onto greater opportunities.
“I hope I can be a light in a dimly lit world,” she said.
Blodgett works in oil paint, mixed media and sculpture. The diversity of mediums she uses allows her to expand upon her knowledge.