CWU awards $10,000 in scholarships to vaccinated students For the DAILY RECORD Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago

CWU nurse Kelly Bauer gives Sydney Carter her COVID-19 vaccine at the CWU vaccine clinic. David Dick / Central Washington University

Central Washington University has awarded five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to CWU students who have become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release from CWU.The scholarships are funded by the Governor's Office of the State of Washington and are part of the state's "Shot of a Lifetime" program, which seeks to incentivize vaccinations among Washington college students."With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's especially important that everyone in our community is vaccinated," said CWU President Jim Wohlpart. The five award recipients were randomly selected from a list of students who uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination documentation into the university's Med+Proctor website. The awards have been posted in student financial aid accounts.Eligible students were required to be fully vaccinated Washington residents who attended school during the spring 2021 quarter (completing at least six credits) and did not graduate during the spring 2021 quarter.The scholarship winners are: • Niki Abaglo, Law & Justice major• Jenny Hart, Business Administration, Human Resources Management major• Angela W. Park, undeclared• Unouna Pauu, Psychology major• Catherine Wotherspoon, undeclared