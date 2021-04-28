A group of volunteers and Central Washington University groundskeeping staff gathered outside Dean Hall on Earth Day (April 22) to plant a new garden showcasing flora native to the Kittitas Valley, according to a news release from CWU.
The group was led by CWU alumna and Douglas Honors College scholar Savannah Fields, who spent the past year securing funding and support for the project from the university.
With help from CWU Sustainability Coordinator Kathleen Klaniecki, Fields has been able to transform an existing patch of grass into 1,400 square feet of native plant displays, while saving money on irrigation and upkeep in the process.
The plan for the native plant garden was part of Fields’ thesis for her undergraduate degree. Having the opportunity to bring her idea to life while studying for her master’s degree in cultural and environmental resource management is just a bonus.
“It’s crazy to look back to a year ago, when I thought nothing would really come from my thesis,” she said. “I could go back and update it now.”
Fields credits the Douglas Honors College with helping her prepare for the native plants project. The academic program’s focus on project-based learning and practical application of higher education became a key component in her search for administrative approval and funding.
“The honors college has been phenomenal in their support,” she said. “I have a lot of great relationships there, all of whom helped turn this dream into a reality.”
With the garden planted, and the first shrub-steppe flowers already blooming by Dean Hall, Fields looks to the future, hoping her effort to introduce these native species might provide inspiration in an ongoing effort to make Central’s campus greener and more sustainable.
“I envision the college finding a way within the system, through groundskeeping and other organizations, to make it a priority to plant these native scape-beds,” Fields said. “That was something I was really pushing for before COVID-19.”
Due to some surprise bulk pricing on the native plants that were sowed last Thursday, Fields plans to use the leftover funding in August to continue planting around Dean Hall.