CWU center receives grant funding For the DAILY RECORD Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central Washington University has received grant funding to support its Educational Opportunity Centers in Yakima and Wenatchee. Courtesy Central Washingto University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University’s goal of reaching more prospective students from underrepresented communities around the state received a major boost earlier this month when the U.S. Department of Education approved two Educational Opportunity Centers (EOC) program grants worth $2,672,960 over the next five years, according to a news release from CWU.This year alone, the EOCs will receive $534,592 combined, with more than half of the funding — $302,542 — going to CWU’s existing TRIO EOC, housed at Yakima Valley College. The remaining $232,050 will go toward establishing a new center at Wenatchee Valley College.The two EOC grants, good for five years each, were among 126 awarded nationwide on Aug. 18. Mateo Arteaga, director of the EOC in Yakima, said he expected his program’s funding to be renewed, due to its proven success rate over the past 23 years. But the five-year Wenatchee grant award will help forward the EOC’s mission of reaching more first-generation college students.“We spent the past year working on the grant proposal and researching it, and we felt pretty confident about the Yakima one,” Arteaga said. “But we were shocked that the Wenatchee proposal got a perfect score. What helped us is that the program is hybrid (online and in-person), and a lot of the other schools applying weren’t able to offer that mix of classes.”Arteaga has been with the Yakima EOC for more than 20 years, helping tens of thousands of students benefit from services such as adult basic education and General Educational Development (GED) preparation. As a first-generation college student himself, he recognizes how crucial TRIO programs are for people from underrepresented communities, like those in the Yakima Valley.“I was like many of our students,” said Arteaga, who also helps participants with testing, academic advising, educational and vocational planning, and financial aid. “I’m a first-generation student and my family worked in agriculture … so I understand the struggles that people go through. One thing I’ve realized over the years is that education is a gateway to a better life.”TRIO programs are federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds.Opening a new center in Wenatchee will further expand the reach of Central’s EOC programs, giving even more aspiring students access to higher education.Arteaga said he and his staff are looking forward to serving more people around the region — even more than the 1,000 students per year currently served by the Yakima EOC. Four new staff members will soon be hired to help with outreach and support in north-central Washington."I had announced that I was going to retire, which I hope I can retract now," Arteaga said with a laugh. "I really want to stay at least another year to see the Wenatchee program grow some legs and get going." 