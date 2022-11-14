The Central Washington University Choirs present their fall concert, “A Breeze of Fall” at 4 p.m., Sunday, in the Hertz Concert Hall at McIntyre Music Building.
The event is ticketed and features performances by University Chorale, Wildcat Chorus, Vox Divina, and the CWU Chamber Choir.
This is the first concert for CWU Choirs under the new leadership of Director of Choirs, Nicole Lamartine.
University Chorale, conducted by professor Vijay Singh, is the largest mixed choral ensemble at CWU open to all students without audition. The ensemble builds musicianship, vocal technique, a commitment to excellence through varied programming. Chorale will present a selection of folksongs, including an arrangement of Oikan Ayns Bethlehem (The Birth in Bethlehem) by Singh.
Vox Divina, the non-auditioned treble choir, creates beauty in community by performing music infused with expression to inspire the lives of all audience members. Conducted by Lamartine, the choir will present a Northwestern premiere of a Malaysian folksong, “Ikan Kekek,” arranged by Yu Hang Tan. The choir enjoyed a Zoom call with the arranged to hone the approach to the Malaysian choral sound and language. The choir will be joined by a student string quartet on Craig Carnelia’s rousing “Flight.”
The CWU Wildcat Chorus is an energetic non-auditioned group which fosters a team attitude and support for all tenors and basses in the ensemble. This is Scott Peterson’s 11th year conducting the ensemble, and they will present movements of a Mass by Denis Bedard and Andrea Ramsey’s arrangement of “Come and I will Sing You.” As is tradition, the Wildcatters will open with “Brothers, Sing On” and end with the CWU Fight Song.
The CWU Chamber Choir, under the leadership of Lamartine, will make a short appearance on the program with a set entitled “I am Seen and You are Light.” The ensemble is the flagship choir at CWU. The pieces represent a sampling from a larger candlelight concert slated for Dec. 2 at the United Methodist Church.