ELLENSBURG — Many employers tout their commitment to creating more equitable opportunities for all, but a variety of factors often stand in the way of these organizations realizing their goals. Thanks to the work of business and higher-education leaders around the state—including representatives from Central Washington University—that dynamic may be about to change.

After receiving initial buy-in from some of Washington’s largest employers—including Starbucks, T-Mobile, Boeing, Costco, and Delta Dental—the Washington Employers for Racial Equity (WERE) organization is now at the precipice of some potentially groundbreaking work that has the potential to level the economic playing field over the next five to 10 years.


