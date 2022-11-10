ELLENSBURG — Many employers tout their commitment to creating more equitable opportunities for all, but a variety of factors often stand in the way of these organizations realizing their goals. Thanks to the work of business and higher-education leaders around the state—including representatives from Central Washington University—that dynamic may be about to change.
After receiving initial buy-in from some of Washington’s largest employers—including Starbucks, T-Mobile, Boeing, Costco, and Delta Dental—the Washington Employers for Racial Equity (WERE) organization is now at the precipice of some potentially groundbreaking work that has the potential to level the economic playing field over the next five to 10 years.
Alongside a coalition of more than 80 prominent businesses in Washington, CWU has become one of the driving forces in the effort to create more equity across all employment sectors. With help from former Governor Chris Gregoire and business leaders around the state, Central has joined forces with the University of Washington, Washington State University, and Seattle University on promoting higher ed’s role in the statewide effort to change how our society approaches these longstanding socioeconomic disparities.
Over the past 18 months, the coalition has developed a multi-faceted plan they hope will create tangible change in a system that has been traditionally unbalanced in terms of advancement and equity for BIPOC employees.
CWU College of Business lecturer Andy Parks has contributed his extensive background in emotional intelligence, while the partner institutions have shared their own areas of expertise: business development (UW); mindfulness-based anti-racism programs (WSU); and mentoring programs (Seattle U). The result has been a cooperative effort that has transcended the traditional relationships between competing higher ed institutions.
“This has truly been a team effort, and it’s been great to see everyone pull together for a common cause,” said Parks, who has been working alongside representatives from all four universities to develop a long-term plan that could positively affect the lives of millions. “If any one of us tried to do this individually, it wouldn’t have worked. “But by combining our expertise and taking advantage of everyone’s strengths, we have built something we can all be proud of.”
WERE is a Seattle-based nonprofit organization that has delivered a renewed sense of hope for the economic equality movement statewide since it was formed in 2020. The organization’s overarching belief is that all Washingtonians should have the same opportunities, free from the barriers of racism. Over the past two years, a coalition of employers statewide has united around the goal of supporting Black Washingtonians and building a future rooted in equity for all.
WERE also has partnered with the business schools of Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB)-accredited universities in Washington to advance its mission and objectives. Working in conjunction with WERE Executive Director Shirline Wilson, the Pipeline for Black and Indigenous Talent sub-committee identified three focus areas for 2022:
Create a central repository of DEI support tools and resources that both the business and academic community can easily access.
Improve the experience and outcomes for both interns of color and their managers; and
Develop a multi-institutional 12-week Leadership Training initiative for BIPOC employees and their mentors/managers.
Parks believes one of the major benefits of the Leadership Training program—scheduled to begin early next year—is that it will be a platform to share and learn about the lived experiences of others in a safe and mindfulness-based environment. He expects this shared understanding will help build authentic curiosity and empathy among program participants.
“We acknowledge that this isn’t an easy path, and it will require that these current and future leaders step out of their comfort zone,” he said. “The other benefit is that after the training is over, the tools and skills from this course will be used in the organizations in a ‘pay it forward’ model.”
Kandee Cleary, CWU’s vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity, says it’s long past time for Washington employers—including colleges and universities—to address the inequities that have always existed in our economic system.
“People of color face challenges in the workplace that other people don’t, and this program is going to help us address some of the major equity issues our society is dealing with,” Cleary said. “By combining our expertise with that of other institutions, we believe we can help clear a path to success for everyone.”