Longtime Central Washington University history professor Jason Knirck has been named Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, according to a news release from CWU.

Over his 19-year career at CWU, Knirck has been a department chair, graduate studies advisor, and a union officer. Most recently, he received the University Board of Trustees Distinguished Faculty Award for 2022.

