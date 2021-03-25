Central Washington University Construction Management students earned high honors last month at the 34th annual Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) 2021 Construction Management Competition, according to a news release from CWU.
Since 2000, CWU has now placed a team among the top three 14 times in one of the event’s four categories, despite the fact Central is among the smallest of the 24 institutions entered in the Region 7 competition.
This year, CWU placed second in the Region 7 Heavy Civil portion of ASC’s first virtual competition, held Feb. 3-6 in Sparks, Nevada. The competition requires students to develop a written plan to test their knowledge and skills on a real heavy-civil project using construction means and methods, such as estimating, scheduling, project planning, safety, and risk assessment.
“With the written plan, students must present their knowledge to a group of industry professionals from Granite Construction, where students explain how they would deploy crews, equipment, and materials while addressing safety, quality, and risks to determine the cost and schedule for the project,” said Warren Plugge, CWU Construction Management program director and the team’s coach.
The CWU team was comprised of seniors Jackson Schorno (team captain), Yelm; Jake Johnson, Wishkah; Jesse Kolowitz, Friday Harbor; Dain Schademan, Ellensburg; and Jesse Unger, Langley, British Columbia; and sophomore Max Nelson, Everett.
ASC represents academic and industry professionals committed to advancing construction education in eight regions worldwide. CWU is in the ASC Far West Region 7, which covers Washington, Oregon, California, and Hawaii. Leading construction management companies underwrite the annual student competition and provide cash rewards to the top schools.
Based on CWU’s showing, Granite Construction, which sponsored the Heavy Civil event, awarded the Construction Management program $1,000. The Beavers Heavy Engineering Construction Association, a nonprofit organization of general contractor donors, contributed an additional $15,000 to the Beavers Charitable Trust CWU Endowed Scholarship to assist students entering the heavy construction industry.
“For several years, we’ve made a conscious effort to diversify our students to make sure scholarships are available to women and students underrepresented in construction,” Plugge pointed out. “The construction industry supports this and it makes the profession better.”
About 165 students are currently enrolled in CWU Construction Management classes, where 42 students who qualify for the professional program during their sophomore year can focus on either general or heavy-civil construction management.
The program’s job placement rate is better than 95 percent, Plugge added.