Central Washington University Dining Services added to its trophy case once again this month when it received a second-place Prodigy Award from Computrition, one of the nation’s leading providers of food service and health care software solutions, according to a news release from CWU.
CWU Dining Services was recognized for streamlining its digital operations, improving its data collection processes, and creating new visual displays for nutritional information over the past year and a half.
“The Computrition Prodigy Award is a direct reflection of the progressive efforts made by our culinary leadership and dining systems team, in a rather short time frame,” said Dean Masuccio, CWU’s director of Dining Services. “With this specific work being focused on data cleanup in our main menu management system, we are building the foundation of a tool that will help better manage our operations.”
The annual Prodigy Award contest recognizes and showcases food service clients that demonstrate an innovative use of Computrition products and solutions to improve their financial and operational performance.
Knowing that others in the industry are taking note of CWU Dining Services’ accomplishments means a great deal to the department’s leadership. But, more importantly, it shows them that they are meeting the expectations of the students and employees they serve.
“Dining Services has received a great deal of outside recognition over the last year, and while that recognition is very important, nothing gives greater satisfaction to me than hearing the positive feedback directly from our students and longtime faculty,” said CWU Campus Executive Chef Joe Ritchie. “We’ve worked tirelessly over the last two years to elevate Dining, and it’s great to know that our efforts are being recognized.”
The award caps a year of industry-wide recognition, which has included numerous individual accolades, department honors, and appearances in national publications, such as Food Management, CStore Decisions, and FoodService Director magazine.
Even with all of the industry and media attention, CWU Dining Services continues to focus on preparing the best-quality food and beverages it can for the campus community every day. Masuccio, who joined the team in 2018, applauded the work of his entire staff, saying everyone deserves credit for the department’s success.
“Our program is actively pursuing a path to excellence, and over my short time on campus, our team has taken many strides in getting us there,” he said. “Our recent success is a direct result of the effort from the team of leaders within our program, both new and old, who are supportive of our vision and are willing to put in the effort.”