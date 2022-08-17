...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Central Washington University’s Director of Disability Services Wendy Holden recently won the Disability Inclusion Network’s (DIN) Respect, Acceptance and Dignity of Persons with Disabilities (RADD) award in the “manager” category. according to a news release from CWU.
This year marks the first presentation of the RADD awards, created to celebrate exemplary leadership in disability inclusion in Washington state.
Holden has worked with CWU for 11 years in various disability and access-focused roles. She and her colleague Marshall Sunnes spearheaded the creation of the Central Access Reader, a text-to-speech program for use with mathematics. Holden and Sunnes worked alongside a group of CWU Computer Science students to make math materials more accessible to the blind and other low-vision individuals.
“I’ve really just worked to advocate for students with disabilities, expand our outreach, and educate the campus community about the value of disability as an aspect of diversity,” Holden said. “I serve on a lot of committees to ensure we’re considering accessibility in whatever we do, whether it’s physical access on campus or the accessibility of course materials.”
Holden is currently working on introducing support programs and spaces for neurodiverse students as part of her ongoing commitment to expanding access to higher education for everyone. While she’s grateful to be honored with the inaugural RADD award, she emphasizes that the work being done in CWU Disability Services is very much a team effort.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have good support here at Central, and really awesome people to collaborate with,” Holden said. “Nothing I accomplished was by myself; it was all part of the team, with the support and mentorship of many incredible people.”