Central Washington University’s Director of Disability Services Wendy Holden recently won the Disability Inclusion Network’s (DIN) Respect, Acceptance and Dignity of Persons with Disabilities (RADD) award in the “manager” category. according to a news release from CWU.

This year marks the first presentation of the RADD awards, created to celebrate exemplary leadership in disability inclusion in Washington state.

