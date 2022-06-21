Central Washington University associate professor of geography Elvin Delgado, geological sciences professor Susan Kaspari, and Provost Michelle DenBeste have been awarded coveted Fulbright Program awards by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to a news release from CWU.
Delgado, who was presented with a Fulbright Specialist program award, is headed to the University of Chile in Santiago, the oldest and most prestigious university in Chile. There, he will discuss Chile’s energy transition plans and the development of green technologies, such as its green hydrogen initiative, with local industry professionals, scholars, and policymakers.
Delgado also plans to collaborate with faculty members at the University of Chile to develop an upper-level online course accessible to students at both universities, present lectures within the Department of Geography, and conduct site visits and exploratory fieldwork at renewable energy sites. After more than 15 years conducting research in an international setting, Delgado is excited to gain new perspectives on his work.
“The most exciting part of this trip will be learning from Chilean scholars about energy transition issues in their country,” said Delgado, who also serves as the Integrated Energy Management program director at Central. “In addition, I am excited about the opportunity to give several invited lectures to share my research findings in an international setting.”
Kaspari, who was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Scholar program award, will travel to Norway to conduct research on the role light-absorbing particles play in snow and glacier melt. She will collaborate with researchers from the Norwegian Polar Institute while conducting field work on the Svalbard archipelago. In addition, she will teach about the causes and impacts of rising sea levels at the Arctic University of Norway, the world’s northernmost university.
“I’m excited to expand my research into the Arctic, where climate warming is most pronounced,” Kaspari said. “I teach several climate-related courses (at CWU), so the research I will be doing will also impact my teaching.”
CWU’s third Fulbright award recipient, DenBeste, will spend 12 days in Paris and surrounding communities to learn more about international student and faculty programs in France, and the rest of the world, through the France International Education Administrators program. She will tour schools, attend meetings, and explore how exchange programs work abroad to gain insights on how to bolster CWU’s Office of International Studies and related programs.
“My hope is to be able to apply what I learn in France to help elevate existing programs at CWU,” DenBeste said. “As part of that effort, I’d like to bring more awareness to the opportunities that the Fulbright Scholar programs provide to faculty and students and encourage more of the Wildcat community to apply for and take advantage of what these programs have to offer.”