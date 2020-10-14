Two-time Central Washington University alumnus Adam Nickels has been appointed as the new resources manager for the US Bureau of Reclamation California-Great Basin Region’s Division of Resources Management.
Nickels graduated from CWU with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology in 1998 and a Master of Science in Resource Management in 2002.
“My father, cousins, uncles, and all of my brothers and sisters went to Central, focusing on education and teaching, which Central is classic for,” Nickels said. “But I didn’t take that route. At Green River Community College, I took some anthropology classes and humanities studies and was interested in what that could do for a career. By the time I finished my undergraduate degree at Central, I believed I had a very good background that could be parlayed into any kind of career.”