Central Washington University didn’t have an in-person graduation in order to keep students and their families safe while the coronavirus pandemic is still active.
What the university did instead was have a virtual ceremony in the form of multiple videos posted to the CWU commencement website on Saturday morning. The five ceremonial videos focused on different colleges at the university, business, arts and humanities, education and professional studies, the school of graduate studies and research and the college of sciences. Each video was a different length, all at least an hour, and some ranging to over three.
Each college would get the usual graduation speeches by the university president, provost and that college’s student speaker, their deans, faculty chairs and the ASCWU president. Some speeches were the same, like the one given by president James Gaudino.
This was the last commencement speech Gaudino would ever give as CWU president, and he used it as a way to thank the community, the staff and the students for being the best of the best during his time with the university. He said the CWU was recently described as a university “on the cusp of greatness” by reaccreditation evaluators.
“I am confident that we will reach that greatness and be recognized as the best university in the West if we continue on the path that we are on,” Gaudino said. “All of you have played an important role in getting us to this point.”
Another constant speaker was ASCWU student president Mickael Candelaria, who read a poem specific to the CWU class of 2021, ending with the line “let it be known, the class of 2021 is resilient.”