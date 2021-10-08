Support Local Journalism


The Northwest Sport Management Summit is returning to an in-person format later this month at Central Washington University, and anyone interested in learning more about sport management is invited to attend, according to a news release from CWU.

The free conference, hosted by the Northwest Center for Sport (NWCS), will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,, Oct. 21, in the Student Union and Recreation Center ballroom. The theme of this year’s event is “Pacific Northwest Sport — Opportunities and Challenges.”

Representatives from sport organizations around the region — including the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Storm, Portland Trailblazers, Seattle Sounders, and Yakima Valley Pippins — will participate in the summit, which was last held virtually in May.

The keynote address will be delivered by K.L. Wombacher, a Central alumnus who now serves as president and general manager of the Hillsboro Hops minor-league baseball team (formerly the Yakima Bears). Wombacher has been with the organization for 20 years and graduated from CWU in 2001 with a degree in Fitness and Sports Management.

The goal for the summit, according to NWCS director Sean Dahlin, is to give participants an opportunity to interact with professionals who have gained a foothold in the industry.

“We want to give students some professional development opportunities outside the classroom, and help connect them with other people in the industry so they can build their network,” said Dahlin, an assistant professor in the CWU Department of Sport and Movement Studies.

Another goal is to show participants the wide array of career opportunities that are available in the sport management field, including sales and marketing, facilities, analytics, player development, event management, recreation management, parks and recreation, coaching and more.

Aside from professional sports organizations, the summit also will host representatives from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), Seattle University, the YMCA of Yakima, Ellensburg Parks and Recreation, CWU Athletics, Ellensburg High School, and more.

Those interested in attending the Northwest Sport Management Summit can register online by Oct. 13.

If you want to learn more about the event or the NWCS, email sean.dahlin@cwu.edu or visit cwu.edu/peshms/northwest-center-sport.

