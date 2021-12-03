CWU hosts virtual launch party for New NASA telescope on Saturday For the DAILY RECORD Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NASA will unveil its new James Webb Space Telescope during a special Central Washington University launch party at 10 a.m., Saturday, via Zoom, according to a news release from CWU.The presentation will include a tour of CWU’s Discovery Hall, plus hands-on activities and a lecture by a NASA scientist.A tour of CWU’s anechoic chamber, observatory, and 82-seat Lydig Planetarium will start the event, followed by a hands-on activity to create your own telescope. NASA Scientist Susan Mallally will then present “Infrared Eyes on the Universe with the Webb Space Telescope.” Mallally is among the scientists who will use the data from the telescope to study exoplanets.The James Webb Space Telescope is designed to extend the groundbreaking discoveries made by the Hubble Space Telescope. James Webb consists of a larger mirror, more sensitive optics and contains technology that will image in infrared which allows the telescope to look further back in time. The telescope will also be observing a part of space and time that has never been seen before by mankind that contains the very first stars that formed our galaxy. If you would like to attend, please register online. Attendees can join the launch party at any time. See the full schedule below for events and times.• 10 a.m.: Welcome and department tour • 10:30 a.m.: Hands-on activity• 11:20 a.m.: Planetarium show• 12:05 p.m.: James Webb trivia• 12:30 p.m.: Presentation by Susan Mullally, NASA scientistEducators who register for this event can request free James Webb Space Telescope lesson plans and resources for use in their classrooms.The event is supported by NASA, the Space Telescope Science Institute, and the Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pathways through a NASA-supported grant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Space Telescope Nasa Astronomy Astronautics James Webb Susan Mallally Telescope Scientist Launch Party Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manMissing Mississippi man found deceasedWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyardNew Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce communications manager loving the position Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter