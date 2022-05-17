A national audience is finding out all there is to know about Central Washington University this spring on the Amazon Prime broadcast of The College Tour, according to a news release from CWU.
Season four of the series was released on the Prime Video website May 10, and viewers across the country are now being exposed to everything CWU has to offer.
Each installment of The College Tour tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. Ten current CWU students and recent alumni are featured during the 30-minute episode, which is also available for free on The College Tour’s website.
CWU Aviation major Haven Gabriel said she has enjoyed a life-changing experience at Central the past four years, and she can’t say enough about the only four-year aviation degree option in the Pacific Northwest.
“Central’s aviation program has prepared me in more ways than I could have hoped,” she said. “The hands-on experience in the aircraft, the flight simulators in the classroom with my peers, and exposure to individuals in the industry have all shaped me into the pilot I am today.”
Film Production/Business major Jawan Smith also spoke about how well his CWU experiences have prepared him for the future, and he encourages others to give Central a closer look.
“The best part is that my student work has prepared me for my career in so many ways,” he said. “I’m getting valuable, real-world experience beyond the classroom and I’m learning first-hand from professionals in the field … I just want to tell other students how important it is to follow your passion.”
The episode begins with Music Education major Niko Eria, followed by Smith, History major Danielle Hegarty, Physical Education and School Health major Audrey Moore, Information Technology and Administrative Management (ITAM) major Keegan Wise, and Gabriel. Moore is also a member of the CWU track and field team, while Wise plays softball for the Wildcats.
Taking center stage after Gabriel is another athlete, Marqus Gilson, who plays for the men’s basketball team and is a Pre-Medicine graduate student. Rounding out the lineup are Business major Jaeda Nelson, Business graduate Alvaro “Gonzo” Gonzalez, and Public Relations graduate and current CWU staff member Nenay Norawong.
CWU Vice President of Public Affairs Kremiere Jackson expects the high-profile exposure on Amazon Prime to pay immediate dividends for the university as it continues to grow.
“Being part of The College Tour is an amazing opportunity for Central, and we look forward to sharing some of our most inspiring student success stories with a national audience,” she said of the popular series, hosted by Alex Boylan. “This program gives us a chance to showcase our beautiful campus, and it also shines a positive light on the people who make CWU such a special place.”