The Central Washington University Emergency Management division increased its profile this month when the National Weather Service (NWS) added the university to its roster of StormReady partners, according to a news release from CWU.
CWU became just the third higher education institution in the state to earn the distinction, which is awarded to government entities, businesses, and public utilities that demonstrate a high level of coordination and planning for adverse weather events.
Robert Cepeda, CWU’s emergency management coordinator, explained that the university had to meet a series of strict requirements to be considered StormReady.
“We had to show that we had the training, the equipment, and the connections with other government agencies like the Department of Health, the Department of Ecology, and Kittitas County Emergency Management,” said Cepeda, who attended a March 10 virtual ceremony along with CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch. “This recognition puts us in some pretty exclusive company.”
The NWS started the nationwide StormReady program in the late 1990s to track tornadoes and other extreme weather in the Southern Plains. The program was first used by state, county, and municipal government agencies, but it began to evolve after 9/11 as emergency management and preparedness became a higher priority.
Over the next 20 years, StormReady expanded to include military bases, hospitals, K-12 schools, colleges, universities, public utilities, and private businesses. The program is designed to help institutions like CWU prepare for and recover from extreme weather events.
“Ellensburg has a lot of different weather threats, including high winds, winter storms, flooding, and wildfires,” said Marc Austin, a NWS meteorologist based in Pendleton, Oregon. “CWU has recognized the importance of having a plan in place to address these events while they are happening, but also to help mitigate the damage. That speaks to your commitment to making sure people on your campus and in your community are safe.”
Monitoring earthquake activity and air quality are two more areas where CWU’s StormReady preparedness will benefit students, employees, and members of the Ellensburg community. Cepeda expects the NWS partnership to help CWU make continuous improvements to its program.
“We’re also going to be doing more situational awareness, where we look at every dynamic that could affect the institution, whether it’s caused by nature or humans,” he said. “Our plan is all-encompassing and it’s always getting better.”