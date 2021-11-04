CWU library recognized for outstanding service For the DAILY RECORD Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maureen Rust Courtesy Central Washingto University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Washington Library Association (WLA) has awarded the Central Washington University Libraries Access Services Team and Professor Maureen Rust with the 2021 Outstanding Service Award, according to a news release from CWU.Rust and the Access Team were honored for their work bridging the gap between CWU and the Ellensburg community. They were also praised for providing dependable library services despite the significant challenges presented by the pandemic.“I was really surprised,” said Rust when asked how she felt when she received the news. “I didn’t realize I had been nominated.”Rust is also the student engagement and community outreach librarian — a role that she agrees fits her perfectly. “I love my job. I love developing programming specific to the students on campus, but also we develop a lot of community events and partner with a lot of community entities,” she said.Hosting Cultural Conversations is only one way CWU Libraries actively engages with the Ellensburg community. Now in its third year, Cultural Conversations takes place with the library, inviting individuals from different backgrounds and identities to tell stories of their culture and talk about things they’ve faced integrating into Kittitas County and the US.Partnering with the Ellensburg Public Library and the Office of International Studies, CWU Libraries started these conversations at the Ellensburg Community Center and later transitioned to virtual conversations during the pandemic, continuing to garner engagement online.The WLA 2021 Outstanding Service Award recognizes outstanding contributions made by an individual or group involved in improvement to library services, advancements in the profession, advocacy for libraries, service to colleagues, or other outstanding work on behalf of libraries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter