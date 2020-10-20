The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on a lot of things, but generosity isn’t one of them.
The CWU Luncheon Scholarship, organized by Ruth Harrington, restarted in September, a group that gets together monthly to raise money for Central Washington University scholarships.
When the stay-at-home order came down in March, the group missed their meetings through June. They don’t meet during the summer, but Harrington was eager to get back to work this fall.
“A lot of the groups are starting pay, even though with this virus it’s a little unknown quantity,” Harrington said. “Some people are very very cautious, some people are real eager together.”
A smaller group of 10 has been meeting, but only in places which they can stay six feet apart. Some of their regular meeting spots like local retirement communities are no longer options, so the group is looking for people with bigger houses with more space that could host distanced lunches.
Despite not regularly meeting, Harrington said people have still been sending in scholarship donations, which the organization appreciates. Regular dues are $60.
“Whatever we make for the year we give away in June at gradation time,” Harrington said.
The group has been meeting regularly for 46 years. Harrington said she started it as away to bridge the gap between the university community and the Ellensburg community.
“I was trying to do is mix people up, regardless of what their husband’s job was,” Harrington said with a laugh. “It’s worked pretty well. ... We give some to high school seniors who will be freshmen at Central next year, and we also give most of them to single parents who are needing a little help because they’ve got a rough go.”
If people are interested in donating or know of larger spaces the group can meet, contact Harrington at 509-925-3065. Donations can be mailed to 320 Broadview Lane, Ellensburg, WA 98926.