Central Washington University mathematics professor Dominic Klyve has been honored with two high-profile national awards, according to a news release from CU.

Earlier this summer, Klyve received the 2022 Mid-Career Faculty Mentoring Award by the Council of Undergraduate Research (CUR) and the Paul R. Halmos-Lester R. Ford Award by the Mathematical Association of America.

