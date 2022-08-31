...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Central Washington University mathematics professor Dominic Klyve has been honored with two high-profile national awards, according to a news release from CU.
Earlier this summer, Klyve received the 2022 Mid-Career Faculty Mentoring Award by the Council of Undergraduate Research (CUR) and the Paul R. Halmos-Lester R. Ford Award by the Mathematical Association of America.
Klyve was nominated for the CUR Faculty Mentoring award by Brandy Wiegers, CWU’s director of the Office of Undergraduate Research, for mentoring more than 60 undergraduate researchers over the course of his 13-year career at the university. Those mentorships led to the publication of seven interdisciplinary papers, and his collaborative research projects have been published in journals such as Shakespeare Quarterly to Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
Klyve says one of his favorite things about math is its potential to influence every other course of study.
“Once you see math, you start seeing it absolutely everywhere, which we all know on some level,” he said. “We know somebody had to sit down and do some serious math to figure out the timing of traffic lights, or the precise angle a highway exit ought to have. There’s math in these places, and one of the great joys of studying math is getting to encounter it more and more often.”
The Paul R. Halmos-Lester R. Ford Award honors outstanding writing in mathematics. This year, Klyve and co-author Erik R. Tou took home the prize for their paper “A Prime Testing Algorithm from Leonhard Euler,” published in The American Mathematical Monthly.
The research study explored Euler’s process for determining whether a given number is prime — believed to be the earliest prime testing method not based on simply dividing the number in question by every other number. Klyve said he is fascinated by Euler’s work, and he looks forward to additional research opportunities in the field.
“It is an honor and a pleasure to receive this award from the MAA,” Klyve and Tou said in a joint statement. “Leonhard Euler’s number theory has been a long-standing interest to both of us and we very much enjoyed the historical and mathematical paths this paper took us down. Euler’s work is but one piece of a larger puzzle, which we look forward to exploring in the future.”