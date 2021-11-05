Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University men’s basketball team takes on the University of Washington in an exhibition game on Thursday, according to a story posted on the CWU Athletics website.

The Wildcats have an exhibition under their belt as they took down Lincoln University (CA) 90-72 last Friday.

Four Wildcats finished with a double-digit scoring effort. Shaden Knight and David Thompson led CWU with 18 points each. Xavier Smith finished with 17, while Micah Pollard added 15. Smith finished 7-for-10 from the field, while Pollard finished 6-for-9 from the field. As a unit, the Wildcats were 31-for-54 from the field. They converted at a 50 percent clip from beyond the arc, knocking down 14 of their 28 attempts. Central was near perfect at the charity stripe, going 14-for-16.

The Huskies finished last season with a 5-21 record, including a 4-16 mark in Pac-12 play.

UW returns just one of its top three scorers from last year in Jamal Bey. He averaged 10.3 points per game. Only Quade Green (15.4) and Marcus Tsohonis (10.4) averaged more scoring in 2020-21. The Huskies return just two starters. Alongside Bey, Nate Roberts returns to the lineup after averaging 5.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Bey started 25 of 26 games, while Roberts started all 26.

Washington averaged 67.7 points per game last season, while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. Their opposition averaged 77.4 points and shot only slightly better at 45.4 percent.

While only returning one of their top scorers, the Huskies have a size advantage. UW has only one player under six feet tall. Anthony Iglesias, a junior guard, comes in at 5-foot-7. The Huskies tallest player measures in at 7-foot-5 in junior center Riley Sorn.

