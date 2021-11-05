CWU men play UW in hoops exhibition For the DAILY RECORD Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Central Washington University men’s basketball team takes on the University of Washington in an exhibition game on Thursday, according to a story posted on the CWU Athletics website.The Wildcats have an exhibition under their belt as they took down Lincoln University (CA) 90-72 last Friday.Four Wildcats finished with a double-digit scoring effort. Shaden Knight and David Thompson led CWU with 18 points each. Xavier Smith finished with 17, while Micah Pollard added 15. Smith finished 7-for-10 from the field, while Pollard finished 6-for-9 from the field. As a unit, the Wildcats were 31-for-54 from the field. They converted at a 50 percent clip from beyond the arc, knocking down 14 of their 28 attempts. Central was near perfect at the charity stripe, going 14-for-16.The Huskies finished last season with a 5-21 record, including a 4-16 mark in Pac-12 play. UW returns just one of its top three scorers from last year in Jamal Bey. He averaged 10.3 points per game. Only Quade Green (15.4) and Marcus Tsohonis (10.4) averaged more scoring in 2020-21. The Huskies return just two starters. Alongside Bey, Nate Roberts returns to the lineup after averaging 5.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Bey started 25 of 26 games, while Roberts started all 26.Washington averaged 67.7 points per game last season, while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. Their opposition averaged 77.4 points and shot only slightly better at 45.4 percent.While only returning one of their top scorers, the Huskies have a size advantage. UW has only one player under six feet tall. Anthony Iglesias, a junior guard, comes in at 5-foot-7. The Huskies tallest player measures in at 7-foot-5 in junior center Riley Sorn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Central Washington University University Of Washington Sport Basketball Scorer Micah Pollard Huskie Nate Roberts Xavier Smith Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residency Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter