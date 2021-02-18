Central Washington University’s men’s basketball takes to the court for the first time this season at 6 p.m., Friday at Nicholson Pavilion against Seattle Pacific University, according to information posted on CWU’s website.
The Wildcats had been scheduled to play last Friday against Northwest Nazarene but the game was called due to the weather.
“It is going to feel good for all of these guys to be back in a game jersey playing a college basketball game,” CWU Head Coach Brandon Rinta said in the story posted on the website. “Opening up against SPU and the defending conference champs is going to be a challenge we are all grateful for. We are still working to get in game shape and there are going to be a lot of things we will have to learn on the fly, but I am excited to see this team make the most of this opportunity.”
Seattle Pacific was one of the few GNAC basketball teams that opted to play earlier this winter. The Falcons are 5-3 for the season and had a five-game win streak snapped last week by St. Martin’s.
After Friday’s game, the Wildcats travel to play SPU on its home court (Brougham Pavilion) at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
No spectators will be allowed at Nicholson Pavilion.