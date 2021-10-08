Brigman canoe

Artist Shawn Brigman stands next to a bark sturgeon nose canoe featured in an exhibit called “To Brush the Water,” hosted by the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment through Dec. 4.

 Courtesy Central Washingto University

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two new exhibits have opened at the Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment, and will be available to the public until Dec. 4, according to a news release from CWU.

On display in the main gallery is “To Brush the Water: Reviving Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River 2012-21” (also known as ʔax̌ʷmn ̓), curated by artist and scholar Shawn Brigman, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians. The exhibit is intended to raise awareness about the distinctive design of an Indigenous canoe type from the Columbia Plateau.

Visitors are invited to view two canoes that were sculpted by Brigman, who is passionate about the recovery of Indigenous Plateau art and technology. Also on display are works from Brigman’s special glass series, “Plateau Village Implementations.”

The pieces were created in cooperation with the hotshop team at the Museum of Glass Tacoma in 2019 during Brigman’s artist in residence tenure. The exhibit features the elegant and functional designs of Indigenous Plateau tools.

A second exhibit, “You’re in Wheat Country: A Photographic Journey with Skip Smith,” features photographs from small towns located in the arid wheat-country of Eastern Washington, such as Washtucna, Ritzville, Kahlotus, Lind, and Connell. Visitors will enjoy poignant landscapes and portraits that capture the subtle beauty of everyday life in these communities. Smith photographed and interviewed residents, who shared meaningful stories about the places they call home.

The CWU Museum of Culture and Environment is located in Dean Hall (1200 Wildcat Way) on the CWU campus. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Campus parking is free on Saturdays, but regular fees apply on weekdays.

To learn more about the two new exhibits at the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, visit www.cwu.edu/museum, call 509-963-2313, or email museum@cwu.edu. Additional details can be found on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.