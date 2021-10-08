CWU museum exhibition highlights ‘Reviving Canoe Culture’ For the DAILY RECORD Oct 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Artist Shawn Brigman stands next to a bark sturgeon nose canoe featured in an exhibit called “To Brush the Water,” hosted by the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment through Dec. 4. Courtesy Central Washingto University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two new exhibits have opened at the Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment, and will be available to the public until Dec. 4, according to a news release from CWU.On display in the main gallery is “To Brush the Water: Reviving Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River 2012-21” (also known as ʔax̌ʷmn ̓), curated by artist and scholar Shawn Brigman, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians. The exhibit is intended to raise awareness about the distinctive design of an Indigenous canoe type from the Columbia Plateau.Visitors are invited to view two canoes that were sculpted by Brigman, who is passionate about the recovery of Indigenous Plateau art and technology. Also on display are works from Brigman’s special glass series, “Plateau Village Implementations.”The pieces were created in cooperation with the hotshop team at the Museum of Glass Tacoma in 2019 during Brigman’s artist in residence tenure. The exhibit features the elegant and functional designs of Indigenous Plateau tools. A second exhibit, “You’re in Wheat Country: A Photographic Journey with Skip Smith,” features photographs from small towns located in the arid wheat-country of Eastern Washington, such as Washtucna, Ritzville, Kahlotus, Lind, and Connell. Visitors will enjoy poignant landscapes and portraits that capture the subtle beauty of everyday life in these communities. Smith photographed and interviewed residents, who shared meaningful stories about the places they call home.The CWU Museum of Culture and Environment is located in Dean Hall (1200 Wildcat Way) on the CWU campus. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Campus parking is free on Saturdays, but regular fees apply on weekdays.To learn more about the two new exhibits at the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, visit www.cwu.edu/museum, call 509-963-2313, or email museum@cwu.edu. Additional details can be found on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingHuman remains found near Stampede PassOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter