The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment and the Department of World Languages and Cultures are collaborating this winter to present “The Art of Global Protest,” a series of virtual panels inspired by global movements for social change and their impacts on communities worldwide.
The first panel, “Protest and State Violence in France: From Yellow Vests to Black Lives Matter,” took place Friday,. CWU World Languages and Cultures professor Michael Johnson explored the common ground between Gilet Jaunes protestors and anti-racist protestors in France. He was joined by Gilles Bruno with L’Observatoire des Medias and activist-journalist Frank Barat.
The next virtual event, “Global BLM: Solidarity Across Borders,” is scheduled for Feb. 19. Political Science professor Salam Awad will host the panel, which will explore the dynamics of the Black Lives Matter movement and its connections with global issues, such as anti-imperialism, racism, police brutality, and the experiences of refugees and migrants. CWU Anthropology Professor Marwa Ghazali and former faculty member Masonya Bennett will join the discussion.
The final installment of the series, “Candlelight Protests: Stories of Mass Movements from South Korea,” is planned for March 5. CWU History Professor Chong Eun Ahn and others on the panel will explore what happened during the 2016-17 Candlelight Demonstration in South Korea that resulted in the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye. Professor Ahn will be joined by CWU Communication colleagues, Seokhoon Ahn and Eun Young Lee.
Each of the panels begins at noon and is open to the public. Follow the links below to register.
• January 29: “Protest and State Violence in France: From Yellow Vests to Black Lives Matter”
• February 19: “Global BLM: Solidarity Across Borders”
• March 5: “Candlelight Protests: Stories of Mass Movements from South Korea”
For more information about these and other events at the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, email museum@cwu.edu or call 509-963-2313.