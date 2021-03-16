Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University Alumni Association has named the 13 individuals who will be honored with 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards at an April 16 virtual award ceremony, according to a news release from CWU.

The honorees were selected for their personal accomplishments, professional achievements, community service involvement, and/or contributions made to CWU.

“It is with great pride and admiration that I congratulate the 2021 Distinguished Alumni recipients on behalf of the CWU Alumni Association,” said CWU Alumni Association Board President Karina Busch. “The recipients have demonstrated excellence within their professions and made lasting impacts within their communities.

“These individuals have demonstrated the true meaning of civic engagement by serving as leaders and mentors,” she continued. “The Wildcat community is proud and thankful for all the contributions made by these incredibly talented and generous individuals.”

This year’s distinguished alumni include:

Alumni of the Year

Dr. Joseph P. Stoltman (’62)—Distinguished Professor of Geography and Science Education, Western Michigan University

Philanthropists of the Year

Dave Heaverlo (’73) and Peggy Basler McNutt–Manager, Sand Lake Farms, LLC (Dave)

Young Philanthropist of the Year

Sabrina M. Dominguez (’18)—Marketing Coordinator, Thomas James Homes

Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

• College of Arts and Humanities

Myron N. Dobashi (’65)—Retired Brigadier General and assistant adjutant general, Air, Department of Defense, State of Hawaii, and former commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard

• College of Business (Awarded Posthumously)

Ed F. Dooley (’64)—Retired Chief Financial Officer for Community Hospice, Inc., Community Hospice Foundation Inc., CHI Management, Inc, and Samaritan Village, Inc.

• College of Education and Professional Studies

Dr. Mia T. Williams (’94)—Executive Director of the office of African American Male Achievement, Seattle Public Schools

• College of the Sciences

Dr. Joseph P. Stoltman (’62)—Distinguished Professor of Geography and Science Education, Western Michigan University

4 Under 40 Award Recipients

• College of Arts and Humanities

Sergey Bogza (’11)—Music Director and Conductor, Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra

• College of Business

Brittany A. Lewis (’11)—Finance Manager, Microsoft

• College of Education and Professional Studies

Matt E. Johnson (’10)—Manufacturing Instructor, Snohomish School District

• College of the Sciences

Kasey J. Eickmeyer (’14)—Quantitative Sociologist and Demographer, Center for Policing Equity

Alumni Trail Blazer Award

Jon M. Lane (’70)— Trustee at Big Bend Community College and retired educator

Alumni Innovator Award

Mackenzie G. Adams (’18)—Kindergarten Teacher, Lake Stevens School District

