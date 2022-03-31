Sathyanarayanan “Sathy” Rajendran has been named the new dean of Central Washington University’s College of Education and Professional Studies (CEPS), according to a news release from CWU.
Rajendran joined the CWU faculty in 2011 and is currently the department chair and a professor in Engineering Technologies, Safety and Construction (ETSC). He also is the coordinator of the Safety and Health Management Program and the Risk, Insurance, and Safety Management Program. He previously served as the Faculty Senate chair.
CWU Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Life Michelle DenBeste said Rajendran will bring a tremendous amount of experience and commitment to CEPS leadership.
“I am pleased to congratulate Dr. Rajendran and I am excited to begin working with him in his new role,” DenBeste said. “He has proven leadership experience, an impressive portfolio of fundraising expertise, and a keen desire to focus on student success and academic excellence.”
CEPS includes the School of Education, the departments of Family and Consumer Sciences, Health Sciences, ETSC, Information Technology and Administrative Management (ITAM), Education, Development, Teaching and Learning (EDTL), Sport and Movement Studies, Aviation, Curriculum, Supervision, and Educational Leadership (CSEL), and the Air Force and Army ROTC programs.
Rajendran said he plans to spend ample time “listening, learning, and leaning on existing expertise” to understand more about each department within the college, especially education. He also looks forward to nurturing the reconnection of individuals within CEPS who have experienced constant challenges over the past two years due to the pandemic.
“I want to foster a community within CEPS that is equitable, provides a sense of belonging, and promotes excellence in student success and engagement, teaching, and research that will draw students, staff, and faculty to the college,” said Rajendran, who will begin his new role June 16.
“Together, we can make CEPS the college of choice rooted in a culture of active care, respect, trust, inclusion, positivity, collaboration, excellence, and innovation,” he added.
Before coming to Ellensburg, the native of India worked for a multi-national construction firm so he could develop hands-on experience that would help him become a more effective educator. He describes himself as a servant leader who cares deeply about the people he serves, and he is approaching his new role with the mantra that “excellence is a journey, not a destination.”
Rajendran also looks forward to a focus on developing trust, enriching existing relationships, and building new relationships with internal constituents, students, alumni, and industry connections.
“Growth and development of the college will be a continuous process involving all stakeholders,” he said. “Once you develop trust, decisions are easier to make.”