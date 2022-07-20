Yoshiko Takahashi has been named the new dean of undergraduate studies at Central Washington University, according to a news release from CWU.
Takahashi has served as interim associate dean for the College of Social Sciences at California State University Fresno since 2019, was appointed interim director of the Office of Institutional Effectiveness in February of 2022, and has been a criminology faculty member for over a decade.
Takahashi also led the Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI) Initiative, funded by the Department of Education, to expand the capacity of the campus to support Asian American and Pacific Islander criminology majors.
CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste said the breadth of Takahashi’s experience in higher education makes her an excellent fit for CWU.
“(Takahashi) brings with her years of experience in academia including positions within institutional effectiveness, as a college assessment coordinator, state and federal grant funding and management, and was most recently an associate Dean for the College of Social Sciences at Fresno State,” DenBeste said. “I am so excited that Dr. Takahashi has accepted my offer to serve as CWUs inaugural Dean of Undergraduate Studies.”
Throughout her academic career, Takahashi’s work has centered on student success and equity issues in criminal justice. As a victimologist, Takahashi has studied crime victimization in Asian communities and crime and victimization in rural areas. Her recent publications include a book with colleague titled Victimology and Victim Assistance: Advocacy, Intervention, and Restoration.
Takahashi was born and raised in Kochi, Japan, famous for agriculture and fishing. She has a two-year-old Shiba-inu named Kotetsu.