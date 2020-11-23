Central Washington University has partnered with a telehealth company TimelyMD to offer a new program called WildcatCare 365, according to a news release.
The online service provides students no-charge, immediate and unlimited access to medical and professional mental health support visits 24 hours a day.
Additional services include scheduled short-term individual psychotherapy and health and wellness coaching appointments for students and 24/7 consultation for faculty or staff concerned about a student’s wellbeing.
Students can access the service using a free downloadable smartphone app (TimelyMD) or through an online portal called www.wildcatcare365.com.