Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University has partnered with a telehealth company TimelyMD to offer a new program called WildcatCare 365, according to a news release.

The online service provides students no-charge, immediate and unlimited access to medical and professional mental health support visits 24 hours a day.

Additional services include scheduled short-term individual psychotherapy and health and wellness coaching appointments for students and 24/7 consultation for faculty or staff concerned about a student’s wellbeing.

Students can access the service using a free downloadable smartphone app (TimelyMD) or through an online portal called www.wildcatcare365.com.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.