The Central Washington University Opera Ensemble’s production of “Orpheus in the Underworld” opens on April 7 in the McConnell Auditorium on the CWU Ellensburg campus, according to a news release from CWU.
“Orpheus in the Underworld,” directed by Gayla Blaisdell, will be performed in collaboration with the CWU Chamber Orchestra, the CWU Theatre Department and the CWU Dance Program.
“Orpheus in the Underworld” (Orfée aux Enfers) was originally written by Jacques Offenbach on a text by Hector Crémieux in 1858, but CWU’s production features a new English translation and adaptation by Anthony T. Buck written in 2020. “Orpheus in the Underworld” is a satirical parody of the tragic Greek myth about Orpheus’ failed attempt to bring his beloved wife, Eurydice, back from Hades.
The comic operetta turns the original myth on its head: Orpheus and Eurydice are an unhappy couple and when Eurydice dies and is taken down to Hell by Pluto, Orpheus doesn’t want her back! But the powerful and figurative character of Public Opinion, forces Orpheus to pursue his lost wife and after the Gods and Goddesses on Mount Olympus incite a riot, Jupiter takes them all down to Hades to right the situation. The operetta spotlights spectacular Central vocalists in the leading and supporting roles as well as a stellar chorus.
And you won’t want to miss the famous “Can-Can” featuring dancers from the CWU Dance Program and the choreography of Gabrielle McNeillie accompanied by the CWU Chamber Orchestra directed by Nikolas Caoile in the final act.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, April 7-9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m in the McConnell Auditorium on the CWU Ellensburg campus. Ticket prices: $20 General Admission $17 Seniors, Alumni, and Students, and $12 for CWU Students with ID. Group Discounts for 10+ tickets are available – email blaisdeg@cwu.edu for more information. Visit: http://www.cwu.edu/music/opera-current-production for ticket information for the CWU performances.