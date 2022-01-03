CWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet By FOR THE DAILY RECORD Jan 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Central Washington University Police Department recently acquired a Tesla patrol car. Contributed The Central Washington University Police Department recently acquired a Tesla patrol car. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Central Washington University Police Department has added an energy-efficient Tesla to its fleet of patrol cars, according to a new release from CWU.The new electric vehicle will join rotation of CWU police vehicles this month and will be used to patrol campus in place of a recently retired Ford Explorer. Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order in November, stating that the state’s pool of roughly 5,000 vehicles will begin the transition to becoming fully electric by 2040.CWU Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch said the new Tesla will contribute to the state’s environmental goals, as well as the university’s sustainability efforts. He also expects the car to make a long-term difference in Central’s vehicle maintenance budget. “We’re the first higher education institution police department in the state to invest in this technology, and that shows that we are leading the way with regard to sustainability,” Berthon-Koch said, adding that the cost of a fully outfitted Tesla was about $7,000 more than a patrol-ready, gas-powered vehicle.The department expects the return on investment to far exceed the additional up-front costs required to purchase the high-end electric vehicle. Berthon-Koch said CWU will save thousands of dollars on fuel over the car’s lifespan, not to mention thousands more on maintenance costs since electric vehicles don’t require as much upkeep as gasoline-powered cars. “It cost a little more up front, but over time, we will save about $18,000,” he said. “When you consider the environmental benefits, we know this car is going to be a great investment for CWU.”In addition, the Tesla will help the university achieve its goal of producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions because the car uses electrical power instead of petroleum. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, electric and hybrid cars produce one-third to one-half of the carbon emissions as their gasoline-powered counterparts.CWU Sustainability Coordinator Kathleen Klaniecki said the university now has nine electric and 12 hybrid vehicles, improving the fleet’s average miles per gallon — and, in turn, lowering the rate of carbon emissions. She also pointed to the fact that electricity in Ellensburg produces relatively low carbon emissions, with 96% of the electrical power being produced by hydroelectric dams.“CWU is committed to driving down our greenhouse gas emissions, and adding more electric cars to our fleet is only going to help us reach our goals,” Klaniecki said, noting that CWU is gradually reducing the number of gas-powered vehicles on campus, independent of the governor’s order. “This car is just one of the many steps we have taken in recent years.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cwu Police Electric Car Motor Vehicle Economics Police Patrol Car Jason Berthon-koch Car Cost Tesla Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finalesTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDMusic scene promises to ring in New Year's Eve on a high note Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter